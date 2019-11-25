Sensex Today LIVE: Share market opens bullish, Sensex climbs 120 points, Nifty above 11,950

09:35 IST Rupee opens flat Rupee opens flat at 71.69 against the dollar on Monday as compared to Friday's close of 71.71 per US dollar.

09:29 IST Market opens bullish Share Market Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note Monday, backed by heavy buying in realty indices, amid strong global equities. BSE Sensex trades 120 points higher at 40,465 and NSE Nifty50 trades 30 points higher at 11,944.



Sectorally, except media indices, all the other scetor based indices traded in the green with major rise in realty indices.

09:17 IST Global Market Update Amid both Washington and Beijing making positive comments on the potential for a trade deal between the world's two biggest economies, stocks rose higher globally.



Market participants reacted negatively in last week's overall trade after US lawmakers passed two bills supporting protesters in Hong Kong, which complicated US-China talks further.



On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.39%,S&P 500 gained 0.22% and Nasdaq Composite added 0.16%, respectively on Friday.



Asian shares too rose in early trade, however made guarded gains on Monday. After losing 0.4% last week, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.26%, while Japan’s Nikkei firmed 0.8% in early trade.

09:11 IST Rupee closed flat on Friday On the currency front, Rupee closed flat on Friday at 71.71 per dollar.

09:10 IST Last Close On Friday last week, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell 0.40% each by the closing bell, tracking weak global equities as conflicting signals on trade talks kept investors on the sidelines.



BSE Sensex closed 215 points lower at 40,359 and Nifty ended 54 points lower at 11,914.



The worst performers in the last hour of trade included Bharti Infratel, Infosys, UPL, Asian Paints and TCS, while top gainers were Tata Steel, NTPC, Eicher Motors, Zee Entertainment and JSW Steel.



While auto, media, metal and realty indices closed in the green, pharma, FMCG, IT and banking sector based indices closed in the red.



09:09 IST Pre-open session Monday Share Market Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have pre-opened on a negative note Monday but later gained momentum to rise higher, backed by strong global equities. BSE Sensex trades 200 points higher at 40,561 and NSE Nifty50 trades 32 points higher at 11,946