'America’s ladla baccha yojna': Paytm founder quips as Trump plans $1K fund for every newborn

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma weighed in on a bold U.S. proposal to jumpstart financial futures for newborns—calling it “America’s ladla baccha yojna” in a post on social media.

Sharma was reacting to a real but not-yet-enacted proposal included in President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” (BBB), which aims to deposit $1,000 into a stock market investment account for every American child born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028.

The funds would be invested in an index fund like the S&P 500, with additional contributions of up to $5,000 per year allowed from parents or others.



The accounts would be tax-deferred and partially accessible from age 18 for uses like education, starting a business, or buying a home—with full access by age 30.

While the House has passed the bill, it is still under review in the U.S. Senate and has not yet become law. The proposal is not retroactive, and eligibility depends on both the child and the parents having Social Security numbers.

Sharma’s comment highlighted the stark policy contrast between nations—where the U.S. is considering wealth-building at birth, others are still working toward basic financial inclusion.

As of July 2025, no accounts have been created, and the bill remains in legislative limbo.