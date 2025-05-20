Fly in, walk out: Dubai launches home, hotel delivery for luggage straight from the airport

Travellers landing at Dubai International Airport (DXB) can now skip baggage claim entirely, thanks to a new doorstep luggage delivery service rolled out by Marhaba, a division of dnata. This convenience-focused upgrade, powered by baggage logistics company DUBZ, is part of a broader push to transform the airport experience and reduce passenger wait times, Gulf News reported.

Passengers arriving at DXB now have the option to get their luggage delivered directly to their home, hotel, or office within hours of landing. The move is part of Marhaba's integrated service expansion with DUBZ and is aimed at offering “seamless” end-to-end travel experiences.

Among the key services:

Check-in anywhere : Travellers can check in from their home, office, or hotel. A check-in agent issues boarding passes and picks up luggage, which is securely transferred to the airport.

Skip baggage claim : Upon landing, passengers can leave the airport without waiting at the carousel. Their bags will be delivered directly to them.

Baggage storage and delivery: Short-term and extended storage options are also available, along with secure same-day delivery anywhere in the UAE.

All services can be booked through marhabaservices.com and are accessible from dedicated service points in Dubai.

Jaffar Dawood, Divisional Senior Vice President for UAE Airport Operations at dnata, told Gulf News, “We’re seeing a fundamental shift in how people want to travel. Whether it’s a family trying to simplify their departure or a business traveller looking to save time, the demand for seamless airport experiences has never been higher.”

The initiative is also a precursor to dnata’s long-term plans for Dubai’s next-generation $35 billion Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), expected to open by 2032. The new airport terminal will aim for a fully automated, queue-free experience, using biometrics to fast-track travellers while ensuring their luggage is either ready at arrival or already waiting at their destination.