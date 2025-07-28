Germany offers comfort, but not roots: NRI’s heartfelt post questions the real meaning of ‘peace’

A thought-provoking Reddit post by a 32-year-old AI professional in Germany has struck a chord with many NRIs, capturing the emotional tug-of-war between Western comforts and a more rooted life in India. Far from a rant or romanticisation, it’s a candid meditation on priorities, parenting, and cultural identity.

“We’ve got a few crores saved up. I enjoy my job in AI. This isn’t about hating the West. It’s just... if I don’t want a fancy lifestyle, then why not return to India for peace of mind?” the user wrote.

While he appreciates Germany’s low-pressure schooling system and the independence it offers children, a nagging concern lingers. “I fear my kid might just end up in a relaxed, diploma-level job while others from aggressive schooling systems push ahead,” he confessed — a view he says can’t be voiced openly in Europe without pushback.

The post also touches on an emotional void. The user, who lacked close ties with his grandparents, hopes his future child can grow up surrounded by family. “I’m jealous of that connection,” he admitted, referencing his wife’s childhood.

Yet, the path home isn’t simple. He isn’t from one of India’s major tech cities, so returning could mean slipping back into the very corporate grind he hopes to escape. “India demands full acceptance if you want to live in peace,” he added. “And I’m not sure I’m there yet.”

The post ends without clear resolution — a sentiment many in the diaspora share: a constant weighing of community vs comfort, peace vs ambition, roots vs reinvention.

Reactions flooded in. While many empathised, others offered blunt truths.

“Where is the peace of mind in India?” one user asked, citing everyday chaos — from flooded highways to medical uncertainties.

Another wrote, “Peace of mind is a myth. A state of being, which is seldom achieved and often fleeting. People need to focus on priorities.”

Yet, there were voices of support too. “Once you have enough assets built up, regular income from your FDs will give you far better quality of life than in the West,” one user suggested. “Get German citizenship, sort your investments, take a remote job, and move back. You’ll be happier.”