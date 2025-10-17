US DHS announces new $1,000 immigration parole fee: Here's how it will affect immigration process

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a new immigration parole fee for the fiscal year 2025, set at $1,000. This fee, subject to annual adjustments for inflation, must be paid by individuals seeking parole into the United States, unless they qualify for an exception. The new rule, which is part of the H.R. 1 Reconciliation Bill, was detailed in a Federal Register notice published by the DHS.

In a statement reflecting the department's commitment to national security amid ongoing political debates, DHS said, "Our critical work does not stop during the Democrats’ government shutdown. We remain steadfast in protecting our homeland by upholding lawful immigration." The announcement comes as part of a broader crackdown on unauthorised immigration, further escalating tensions around U.S. immigration policy.

What is the immigration parole fee?

The immigration parole fee is a charge imposed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for individuals seeking to be granted parole into the United States. Parole is a temporary permission for individuals to enter or remain in the U.S. for specific reasons, such as humanitarian or urgent business needs, without being granted formal immigration status. The fee, set at $1,000 for fiscal year 2025, must be paid when parole is granted, unless an individual qualifies for an exception. This fee is part of the broader immigration policy changes introduced in the H.R. 1 Reconciliation Bill, and it is subject to annual inflation adjustments.

When will the fee take effect?

Starting from October 16, 2025, USCIS will require the payment of the immigration parole fee for individuals seeking parole or re-parole into the U.S. The fee will not be collected at the time of submitting the Form I-131, Application for Travel Documents, Parole Documents, and Arrival/Departure Records, but rather when applicants are paroled into the United States. Applicants will be notified of the fee requirement when their parole or re-parole request is approved. Failure to pay the fee by the specified deadline will prevent the approval of the parole request.

The Federal Register notice clarifies the exceptions, conditions, and the specific process for paying the immigration parole fee. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will also play a role in fee collection at the border or point of entry.