'We didn’t leave India to see same...': Indian in France slams fellow migrants for chaos, trash, sexism abroad

An Indian expat in France has sparked a fierce online conversation with a critical Reddit post that calls out what he describes as the worsening behaviour of some fellow Indians living abroad. Titled “To All Indians Moving Abroad, Please Read This Before You Embarrass Us”, the post, published on the r/India subreddit, has gone viral for its brutally honest critique of how some migrants are “recreating the same mess” they left behind in India.

“I’m saying this as an Indian living abroad and I’m genuinely fed up with what I’m seeing lately,” wrote the user, who claims to be based in France. The post, now heavily upvoted and widely shared, details a growing frustration with how some Indian migrants, particularly students and recent arrivals, have been conducting themselves overseas.

“The number of Indians moving overseas has shot up, whether students, IT professionals or people coming illegally through shady routes. That’s not the problem. The real issue is how some of us behave after getting here.”

Leaving unclean neighbourhoods

In a no-holds-barred list, the Redditor accused certain groups, especially from Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Bihar, of “throwing trash outside even when bins are nearby,” “playing loud music,” and “doing bike stunts or blasting Punjabi songs in peaceful neighbourhoods.” He also pointed to “working illegally,” “drinking in public,” and “showing zero regard for local cleanliness, traffic rules or basic civic sense.”

The author stressed that such behaviour not only reinforces negative stereotypes but also makes life harder for legal residents. “People are watching. Locals notice. Other immigrant groups notice. And we, those of us who live here legally and try to do the right thing, have to deal with the stereotypes, the racism, the judgment that follows because of your actions.”

Sexual harassment

One of the most serious concerns raised in the post was the issue of sexual harassment. “Stop harassing and catcalling women. It is disgusting, shameful, and completely unacceptable. I have seen it with my own eyes, even in public spaces abroad.”

“I have cut people off from my life because of this behaviour, and I do not regret it,” the user added. “This is not a small issue. This is not normal. This is not culture. It needs to stop. Right now.”

The post also criticised the persistence of caste-based behaviour among Indians abroad. “I’ve seen so many comments here about casteism and it’s disgusting,” the user wrote. “I live in France and thankfully haven’t faced it personally, but the fact that Indians are still carrying this toxic mindset abroad is beyond shameful.”

The Redditor even addressed South Indian movie fans, referencing an incident in Lille, France. “It’s a small, peaceful city in northern France and yet the public space was left trashed, chairs were destroyed, and there was zero respect for the surroundings,” he said, referring to celebrations following a film release. “That kind of behavior just gives the entire Indian community a bad name.”

Surpising praise

In a surprising twist, the user concluded the post with praise for a frequently overlooked community: “We have so much to learn from the people of the Northeast. They genuinely carry themselves with dignity, respect, and humility. In many ways, they represent India better than the rest of us.”

The tone was harsh but deliberate. “This post isn’t about hate. It’s about holding ourselves accountable. Fix up before others fix you out.”