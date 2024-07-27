633 Indian students abroad reported dead in 5 years, Canada tops the list, followed by US

The Indian government has revealed shockingly data stating that during the previous five years, there have been 633 incidences of Indian students who lost their lives while studying overseas. A variety of factors have contributed to this sombre number.



Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh revealed the top spot on the list—Canada accounted for 172 of these cases—during a Friday session of the Lok Sabha.

The data highlights that a total of 19 Indian students lost their lives abroad due to violent attacks during this period. Notably, Canada recorded the highest number of violent deaths at nine, followed closely by the United States, where six fatalities occurred. The comprehensive analysis revealed other significant countries affected, including the United States with 108 deaths, the United Kingdom with 58, Australia with 57, and Russia with 37.

In addition, other locations noted in the report include Ukraine with 18 incidents, Germany with 24, and 12 deaths each in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. China was also mentioned, with eight reported cases.

"Providing safety and security to Indian students abroad is one of the topmost priorities of the government of India," Singh assured, while emphasizing the proactive role of Indian missions in maintaining regular contact with students enrolled in foreign universities.

In a related matter, Singh also addressed concerns regarding student deportations, revealing that 48 Indian students were deported from the United States over the past three years. He noted that the U.S. authorities do not officially communicate the reasons for these deportations, although he cited potential factors such as unauthorized employment, withdrawal from classes, and violations related to practical training employment.

The alarming statistics have sparked discussions on the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and support systems for Indian students studying abroad, reinforcing the government's commitment to safeguarding their well-being in foreign lands.

