Australia announces biggest slash on intake of international student for 2025

In a significant policy shift aimed at curtailing overall migration, Australia will impose a cap on the number of new international students accepted into the country, seeking to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The announcement by Education Minister Jason Clare on Tuesday reveals that enrolments will be limited to 270,000 for 2025, marking a pivotal change in the nation's approach to international education.

Australia currently boasts one of the largest international student markets globally, hosting approximately 717,500 international students, according to early 2024 government figures. Under the new regulations, individual restrictions will be established for each higher education institution, with vocational education and training providers facing the most substantial reductions.

The decision has sparked outrage within the tertiary education sector, with numerous universities denouncing the measures as "economic vandalism." Critics argue that the cap will severely undermine the industry, which has already been challenged by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Clare, however, contends that the reforms are necessary to enhance the quality and sustainability of the sector moving forward.

During the pandemic, Australia implemented strict border controls and repatriated foreign students, severely impacting the higher education landscape. Despite these setbacks, Clare noted that university enrolments have rebounded to 10 percent above pre-pandemic levels, with private vocational providers experiencing a remarkable 50% increase.

"Students are back but so are the shonks - people are seeking to exploit this industry to make a quick buck," he asserted, referring to unscrupulous actors in the market.

The government has accused several education providers of engaging in "unethical" practices, such as enrolling students lacking adequate language proficiency and those seeking employment rather than education. To counter these issues, the government has previously announced stricter minimum English-language requirements and enhanced scrutiny for applicants seeking a second study visa.

The proposed student enrolment caps are also intended to alleviate pressure on Australia's housing and infrastructure, which have seen strain due to record migration levels. In detail, enrolments at public universities will be limited to 145,000, aligning with 2023 levels, while private institutions and non-university providers can accept 30,000. Vocational education and training institutions will see a cap of 95,000 new international students.

To further support international students, Clare mentioned the introduction of incentives for universities to expand housing options.