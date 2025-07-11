'Budgeting here is no joke': Foreign student in NYC reveals how to survive rent, hidden expenses

Life as an international student in New York City can feel like navigating a financial minefield, where overpriced coffee, steep rents, and hidden fees quickly drain your wallet. For many young people chasing the dream of studying in the Big Apple, making ends meet isn’t just about grades; it’s about survival strategies.

One Reddit user from the popular r/studyabroad community recently pulled back the curtain on how they’re managing the sky-high costs of life in NYC, offering practical insights that resonate with students far beyond Manhattan’s borders.

“Hey everyone, I’m an international student studying in NYC, and let me tell you, budgeting here is no joke,” the student wrote. “Between crazy rent, overpriced coffee, and endless hidden fees, I had to figure out a system fast.”

Among the first lessons learned? Beware of big banks.

“The first few things I learned? One, avoid the big banks. Seriously. Most of them hit you with monthly maintenance fees, minimum balance requirements, and sketchy overdraft charges. As a student, that’s the last thing you need.”

Instead, many students are turning to smaller banks or digital-only financial services, which often waive fees and offer better options for international transactions.

Equally dangerous, the Reddit user explained, are small, everyday expenses that pile up before you realise it.

“Two, don’t underestimate how quickly little expenses add up like coffee, takeout, Ubers, all of it.”

To keep spending in check, they’ve developed a disciplined budget that revolves around short-term goals and separate accounts for different spending categories.

“Here’s how I budget now: Set spending limits weekly, not monthly. It’s easier to manage in smaller chunks. Use two accounts. One for essentials (rent, groceries), and another for fun stuff. Keeps me honest.”

Automation has also become a lifeline for saving, even when it’s just a small amount each week.

“Automate savings. Even if it’s just $10 a week, I move money to savings automatically.”

One more tip from the trenches: skip the cash.

“Avoid cash where possible. It’s easier to track spending when it’s all digital.”

Despite the city’s infamous cost of living, the student insists that budgeting doesn’t have to mean sacrificing experiences.

“NYC is expensive, no doubt, but with the right tools and a bit of discipline, it’s manageable.”

For countless other international students braving one of the world’s most expensive cities, their story serves as both a reality check and a reassuring sign that financial sanity is still within reach.