'Come back before Donald Trump takes office': US universities issue advisory to Indian students

As the United States braces for Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President on January 20, uncertainties loom for Indian students and professionals currently studying and working in the country. In a proactive response, several prestigious American universities have issued travel advisories, urging international students to return to the US prior to the inauguration in light of potential travel bans, according to news agency PTI.

Trump, who is set to take office next month, has indicated plans to sign significant executive orders on his first day, focusing on immigration and economic policies. These announcements have reignited fears of disruptions reminiscent of those experienced during his first term in 2017 when travel restrictions were suddenly imposed on nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The University of Massachusetts, Amherst, has recommended that its international students and staff consider returning to the US before January 20. The university stated, "Given that a new presidential administration can enact policies on their first day in office and based on previous experience with travel bans in 2017, this advisory is made out of an abundance of caution."

Similarly, Wesleyan University's Office of International Student Affairs advised students via email, stressing, "The safest way to avoid difficulty re-entering the country is to be physically present in the US on January 19 and the days thereafter."

David Elwell, Associate Dean at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), echoed these warnings, advising international students to evaluate their travel plans carefully due to the unpredictability of policy changes as the administration transitions. He highlighted potential delays in visa processing and risks for those outside the US when new immigration policies are put in place.

"With every election, there can be changes in policies, regulations, and legislation that impact higher education as well as immigration and visa status matters," Elwell noted in a recent post.

These advisories resonate particularly with Indian students, many of whom recall the turmoil caused by Trump’s 2017 executive order. The previous travel ban sparked widespread protests, affecting thousands of students and professionals and raising critical questions about the inclusivity of US immigration policies.

In an effort to support their international students, universities are taking proactive measures. Yale University’s Office of International Students and Scholars recently hosted a webinar to address concerns over possible immigration policy shifts. Institutions across the nation are also bracing to contest any disruptive changes that may emerge under the incoming Trump administration.

No advisory issued by MEA

While India’s Ministry of External Affairs has not issued a formal advisory, it has acknowledged the situation, encouraging Indian nationals in the US to stay informed about travel regulations.

The US continues to be a leading destination for Indian students pursuing higher education. In fact, India surpassed China in the 2023/2024 academic year to become the top country of origin for international students.

The Open Doors 2024 Report on International Educational Exchange reveals that there are now 331,602 Indian students enrolled in American institutions, marking a substantial 23 percent increase from the previous year.