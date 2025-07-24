Germany offers tuition-free biomedical MSc degrees in English: Here are top options

As Indian students look for affordable postgraduate options abroad, Germany continues to stand out with its tuition-free education policy, even for international students. For those interested in medical and biomedical sciences, several German universities now offer English-taught Master of Science (MSc) programmes with no tuition fees and flexible intake options.

Advertisement

Germany’s public universities offer tuition-free MSc programmes across a range of disciplines, including biomedical sciences. Most of these courses are available in both winter and summer semesters, starting in September and April, respectively.

Here are five top German universities currently offering tuition-free MSc programmes in medical and biomedical fields:

Hochschule Bonn-Rhein-Sieg, Rheinbach

This four-semester MSc in Biomedical Sciences combines classroom theory with practical training to prepare students for careers in healthcare, research, and related fields.

Otto von Guericke University, Magdeburg

The university offers a four-semester MSc in Biochemical Engineering with no tuition fee. The programme is fully taught in English, focusing on developing analytical and scientific skills to explore biomedical systems using core scientific principles.

Advertisement

Hamburg University of Applied Sciences

This university offers a three-semester MSc in Biomedical Engineering, also taught completely in English. Applications for the summer 2026 intake will be accepted between December 1, 2025, and January 15, 2026, via the official DAAD portal.

RWTH Aachen University, Aachen

RWTH Aachen runs an MSc in Biomedical Engineering that’s entirely in English—including internships and the master’s thesis. The four-semester programme is open to both domestic and international students. Applications for the winter 2025 intake are open until October.

Technische Hochschule Lübeck (TH Lübeck)

TH Lübeck offers a four-semester MSc in Biomedical Engineering to students from diverse academic backgrounds. While the core programme is taught in English, select electives are available in German. Though the winter intake for non-EU students has closed, updates for the next summer batch will be posted soon on the university’s official website.

Advertisement

These programmes are supported by the DAAD (Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst), Germany’s national funding agency for international academic exchange, which provides scholarships and financial support to foreign students and researchers. The DAAD is Germany’s publicly funded academic exchange organisation that supports international students, researchers, and academics through scholarships, grants, and advisory services for study and research in Germany.