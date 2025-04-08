'I regret coming to US for...': NRI student’s regretful post on US education draws spotlight to loneliness, job market fears

A Reddit post titled “I regret coming to US for my bachelors degree. Idk why I did this” by user Puzzled_Ad7812 has struck a chord with many international students, drawing a wave of emotional reactions, support, and sobering reflections on the harsh realities of studying abroad.

The user, who describes himself as an NRI raised in Africa, is currently a sophomore studying data science at a top 20 U.S. university. In the now-viral post, he shares a deeply personal account of academic struggles, social isolation, and regret over moving to the U.S.

“My parents had a dream of bringing their son to a top American college,” he wrote. “Now I am in a top 20 college in the US, and I have no internships, weak resume, and poor grades. My parents are paying hefty amounts and I have become such a loser.”

The user also highlighted the emotional toll of the move: “I've never felt more isolated in my life, and it's incredibly cold weather here too. I barely made any friends or memories here in university.”

The post triggered a wave of empathy from fellow Redditors, some of whom shared similar experiences. One user wrote, “Welcome to the club. Many of my son's engineering batchmates and school batchmates went to work in the US, got depressed and lonely and all but one have come back. The dollars aren't usually worth the emotional stress.”

Another commenter pointed to a broader trend, saying, “Way majority Indian students confess: They go abroad due to push by parents… to show off to friends and family… thinking jobs and career is set for life either abroad or back in India.”

Despite the bleak tone of the original post, others tried to offer reassurance and practical advice. “You’re just in your sophomore year, you have time to improve your grades, find internships, and gain valuable experience,” wrote one user. “Try finding good quality friends because that is going to make all the difference.”

Another chimed in with encouragement: “I’m very positive you’re not a weak student if you’re in the top 20 universities in the US. The semester is about ending but find ways to improve on your grades for now.”

The post shines a light on the pressure many international students face—not just academically and financially, but socially and emotionally. It also raises questions about the role of parental expectations and the lack of informed decision-making among students who move abroad based on university rankings alone.