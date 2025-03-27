Indian student enrolments in New Zealand up 49% since 2021, set to nearly double by 2030: Report

Indian student enrolments in New Zealand have jumped nearly 49% since 2021—and that’s just the beginning. A new report predicts numbers will almost double by 2030, as Australia and New Zealand push aggressive reforms to position themselves as global education powerhouses.

The data comes from Beyond Beds & Benches – Decoding ANZ’s Education System, a report released in New Delhi by student housing platform University Living. It maps the rising tide of student migration in Oceania, where enrollments rose from 2.1 million in 2015 to 2.3 million in 2024.

Indian student growth has been especially notable. Enrolments in New Zealand rose 48.9% between 2021 and 2024 and are projected to grow by 93.9% between 2025 and 2030—from 22,225 to 43,094. In Australia, the growth rate was 9.2% for the same 2021–2024 period, with Indian enrolments expected to top 101,552 by 2025.

Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO of University Living, said, “Australia and New Zealand are making strategic steps to attract international students by introducing policies that simplify the study-abroad journey and enhance post-study career prospects.”

He added, “New Zealand’s streamlined visa processes and work-rights policies, along with the recently announced NZ$10,000 scholarships for high-achieving Indian students, reflect the government’s commitment to global talent.”

Australia’s higher education sector contributed AUD 47.8 billion to the economy in 2023–24, while New Zealand’s added NZD 4.4 billion.

Vik Singh, Trade and Investment Commissioner, South Asia, Austrade, said, “Australia’s commitment to international education is evident in its world-class institutions, strong support systems, and focus on innovation. Beyond academics, Australia’s reputation as a safe, inclusive, and welcoming destination enhances the overall student experience.”

Both countries are prioritizing STEM, business, and healthcare sectors, investing in infrastructure, student support, and global collaborations to strengthen post-study employment pathways. As competition intensifies among global study destinations, Australia and New Zealand are fast emerging as top picks for Indian students seeking long-term academic and career growth.