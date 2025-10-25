Indian students can now apply to this Australian university for scholarships worth Rs 28.5 lakh

Australia’s Macquarie University has launched a new scholarship opportunity exclusively for Indian students under its Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarship programme. The scheme will benefit both undergraduate and postgraduate applicants beginning their studies at the university, offering tuition fee rebates of up to AUD 50,000 for high-achieving candidates.

Under this initiative, Indian students can receive up to AUD 40,000 through the India Early Acceptance Scholarship, and an additional AUD 10,000 via the Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarship, combining to ease financial pressure while rewarding academic excellence.

Eligibility criteria for Indian students

According to Macquarie University, the scholarships are open to all Indian citizens enrolling in full-time undergraduate or postgraduate coursework degrees (excluding Graduate Certificates).

Applicants must accept their Letter of Offer and pay the commencement fee by the stated deadline. They must remain enrolled in all compulsory study periods and cannot receive any full-tuition government or external sponsorship unless approved by the university’s scholarship team.

For eligibility, postgraduate candidates must have a Weighted Average Mark (WAM) of at least 65, while undergraduate applicants need an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) equivalent of 85. Students must also commence their course in the session and year mentioned in their offer letter.

Supporting India’s global talent

Announcing the scholarship, David Harrison, Executive Director (International), Macquarie University, said, “With India emerging as one of the fastest-growing sources of global talent, this scholarship represents our commitment to supporting students who demonstrate exceptional academic merit and ambition.”

He added, “Through the Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarship, we hope to open new pathways for Indian students to achieve academic and professional excellence at Macquarie University.”

The initiative reflects Macquarie’s expanding engagement with India and its goal to strengthen academic collaboration and global mobility.

Global ranking and reputation

Macquarie University has been steadily rising in international rankings, placing 9th in Australia and 166th globally in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. The rankings, which assessed over 2,100 institutions worldwide, highlight Macquarie’s performance in research, teaching quality, and industry partnerships.

With this new scholarship, Macquarie aims to attract outstanding Indian students and help them pursue world-class education in Australia’s thriving academic ecosystem.