Indian students relocated as Iran-Israel conflict escalates; Embassy monitoring closely

Amid escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has relocated some Indian students to safer locations within the country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

The precautionary move comes as missile strikes between the two nations continue for a third straight day, raising global concern. “Because the situation may get worse, the Embassy is watching things closely and doing everything possible to protect Indian citizens,” the MEA said. “Other feasible options are also under examination. Further updates will follow.”

The Embassy added that it remains in close contact with local community leaders to monitor the safety and welfare of Indian nationals.

Tensions surged after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of “Operation Rising Lion” on Friday, claiming Israeli forces had struck critical parts of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, including the Natanz facility.

Since then, both sides have exchanged intense missile fire. Iran reported attacks on its oil plants, civilian zones, and the killing of a top Revolutionary Guard intelligence officer. Israeli strikes have reportedly caused significant casualties, although the exact toll remains unclear.

On the other side, Israeli reports said Iran has launched over 270 missiles since Friday. Of these, 22 missiles reportedly breached Israel’s air defence and struck residential areas, leaving 14 people dead and 390 injured.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Iran’s Islamic regime had plotted to assassinate US President Donald Trump, calling him "enemy number one." He praised Trump’s aggressive confrontation of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

"They want to kill him. He’s enemy number one. He’s a decisive leader. He never took the path that others took to try to bargain with them in a way that is weak,” said Netanyahu to Fox News’ Bret Baier.

Netanyahu credited Trump with dismantling what he called a "fake agreement," withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, and killing Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. He said Trump’s strong stance on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons made him a top target.

He added, "He made it very clear, including now, ‘You cannot have a nuclear weapon, which means you cannot enrich uranium’.” Netanyahu also revealed that he was targeted by Iran after a missile was fired into the bedroom window of his home. He described himself as Trump’s "junior partner" in confronting Iran’s nuclear ambitions.