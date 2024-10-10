'MARG' to success: Indian embassy unveils initiative bridging Indian students with top US universities

The Indian Embassy in Washington has officially launched a new virtual mentoring initiative entitled "MARG" (Mentoring for Academic Excellence and Research Guidance), aimed at connecting Indian students and researchers with prestigious universities in the United States.

This program, coordinated in collaboration with India's Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission, seeks to bridge the educational gap for Indian students, particularly those from smaller cities.

According to an official announcement, the initiative intends to provide Indian participants with valuable insights into the latest developments in various fields of study, alongside opportunities for knowledge enhancement, career development, and research guidance from leading experts across the United States.

The inaugural session of the series saw participation from distinguished Indian-origin faculty hailing from prestigious institutions such as Stanford University, Purdue University, the University of Maryland, and George Mason University. “The objective is to give Indian students and researchers exposure to cutting-edge advancements in their fields,” stated the release.

In her opening remarks, Deputy Chief of Mission Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan emphasized the expanding landscape of academia, research, and industry in India, particularly in critical and emerging technologies. She highlighted key sectors including Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, High-Performance Computing, Quantum Science & Technology, Bioengineering, Clean Energy, and Advanced Materials.

These areas represent the growing academic-research-technology partnership between India and the United States, driven by collaborative leadership.

Vice Chancellors and Directors from participating Indian universities expressed optimism about the benefits of this program, noting its potential to enrich the learning experience for both students and faculty engaged in teaching, skills development, and research in these vital areas.