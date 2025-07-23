New student forex card: No markup, free ATM use & Rs 15K cashback on fee transfers

BookMyForex, a subsidiary of MakeMyTrip, has introduced a new financial product aimed at Indian students preparing to study abroad. The "Double Crazy Sale – Student Edition" offers significant financial benefits, including zero markup fees, free ATM withdrawals, and up to Rs 15,000 cashback on tuition fee transfers. This initiative is designed to reduce the financial strain associated with foreign exchange and tuition payments for students and their families. Additionally, the offer includes a lowest rate guarantee, ensuring students get the best possible rates.

The campaign promises more than Rs 20,000 in cashback on student forex cards and tuition fee transfers, along with referral bonuses. According to the BookMyForex press release, "Backed by zero hidden fees, a lowest rate guarantee, and cost-saving features like free ATM withdrawals and no cross-currency charges, the campaign helps students and parents save significantly on essential university-related expenses." The offer is accessible via the BookMyForex app and website and is valid until September 15, 2025, requiring promo codes CRAZYSALE for forex card orders and REMITSPL for money transfers.

How to apply

To avail the benefits, users must register with partner platforms such as MakeMyTrip or GoIbibo. Following registration, students can order the forex card through BookMyForex using the registered email and phone number, applying the corresponding promo code for cashback eligibility. The deal ensures that payments at university point-of-sale terminals incur no additional fees, providing up to Rs 7,500 in cashback for such transactions. Moreover, the process is streamlined to ensure ease of use for students, making it an attractive financial option.

Additional savings

For those seeking additional savings, the platform offers a cashback scheme where users can receive twice the difference between the price paid at BookMyForex and a lower quoted price from an authorised competitor, upon claim verification. This initiative aligns with their promise to provide the lowest rate guarantee, ensuring users benefit from optimal rates and substantial savings on their forex transactions.

Besides, the seamless process of online transfers is facilitated by trusted partner banks, ensuring same-day processing without any transfer fees, further enhancing the appeal of this offer. This complete package of services represents a significant advantage to students managing international expenses.

Furthermore, the referral program allows students to earn up to Rs 500 for each successful referral, adding another layer of savings and encouraging the spread of these benefits among peers. This move positions BookMyForex as a competitive player in the market for student-friendly financial products, particularly against competitors offering less comprehensive benefits.

The offer not only attracts students with its promising financial incentives but also solidifies BookMyForex's commitment to supporting students in managing their overseas educational expenses effectively.

By offering a comprehensive suite of financial tools, BookMyForex ensures that students can focus more on their studies and less on financial worries, making it a preferred choice for those venturing abroad for higher education. With these enhancements, BookMyForex aims to capture a larger market share and build long-term relationships with student customers.