A Reddit post by a soon-to-graduate Indian student weighing a ₹13 LPA job against a fully-funded Master’s in Germany has sparked a wave of practical advice and cautionary tales, many urging him to skip the dream of immediate overseas education in favour of real-world work experience.

The student, with a CGPA of 9.16 (equivalent to 1.5 in the German system), wrote that pursuing a Master’s abroad had originally been a backup option after multiple placement rejections. But just weeks before graduation, a job offer materialised, unexpected but welcome. “I was honestly overjoyed when it came through. I said yes,” the user wrote.

Now, with friends and mentors warning that the corporate job may be a “safe” or even “mediocre” choice compared to a European Master’s, the user said they’re second-guessing the decision and turned to Reddit for guidance.

‘Get the experience first, learn German on the side’

The response, especially from those already studying or working in Germany, strongly favoured taking the job now and reapplying for a Master's later.

“You can study in the best TU in Germany,” one Redditor wrote, “but if you do not have a full-time experience of like 3 years, then you will struggle just to get any random full-time position here.” Others added that it’s become a “deciding factor” in the job market, with employers overlooking fresh Master’s grads who lack work experience.

Another user bluntly warned: “Anyone saying you’ll get a job without German is lying to you.”

Work now, defer later?

Some commenters suggested a middle path—starting work now and deferring the Master’s program by a year, provided the university allows it. The idea: build work experience, learn German to at least a B1 level, and apply again with a stronger profile.

“Work experience will enhance your profile and increase your value in India as well as Germany,” one user explained, encouraging the OP to see this as a long-term strategy rather than a missed opportunity.

‘Stop listening to people who won’t pay your bills’

Several users also advised the student to tune out external pressure and focus on financial and professional independence.

“Stop listening to people. They are not going to give you a job and feed you tomorrow if you are unemployed,” one popular comment read.

Given the strong GPA, zero student debt, and a six-figure salary on the table, many agreed the student was already in a winning position, one that could only improve with real-world experience.