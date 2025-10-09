Trump caps international student enrollment at top US universities, limits set at 15%

The Trump administration has issued a new directive that limits the number of international students at some of the nation’s top universities, capping their enrollment through the Student Visa Exchange Program at no more than 15 percent of the total undergraduate population. This move is part of a broader policy aimed at regulating academic admissions and funding, and it is set to have significant repercussions for colleges and universities across the United States.

Advertisement

Trump Administration Targets Top Universities

The new policy targets nine prestigious US universities, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Pennsylvania, and University of Southern California, among others. The directive also imposes a further restriction: students from any single country cannot make up more than 5 percent of the undergraduate student body.

The universities affected were selected due to their willingness to engage with the initiative and provide feedback, although the White House has not publicly explained why these specific institutions were chosen.

Broader Requirements for Universities

This policy is part of a larger "Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education," which includes multiple sweeping changes. In addition to the enrollment caps, universities will be required to:

Advertisement

Make admissions and hiring decisions based solely on merit, without considering race or gender.

Publicly release anonymised admissions data categorised by race, national origin, and gender.

Require all prospective students, including international applicants, to take standardised tests like the SAT.

Freeze tuition fees for five years and reduce administrative spending.

Publish graduate earnings data by program.

Provide tuition waivers for students in “hard science” disciplines at universities with endowments exceeding $2 million per undergraduate student.

Compliance and Accountability

Universities agreeing to the compact will need to self-monitor with the help of independent auditors, who will conduct anonymous surveys of faculty, students, and staff. The results will be shared with the Justice Department, and institutions that fail to meet the agreement’s requirements could face financial penalties, including the repayment of federal funds and private donations.

Advertisement

Impact on Institutions

The directive comes amid growing tensions between the Trump administration and universities, particularly over diversity policies. Some institutions, such as Columbia and Brown, have reached financial agreements, while others, including Harvard, remain in dispute.

DePaul University has already experienced the effects, announcing a reduction in spending after a 30% drop in international student enrollment this fall. With US universities now facing these significant changes, the long-term impact on international student mobility and the broader academic landscape remains to be seen.