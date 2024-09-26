Why is Dubai emerging as a global hub for higher education especially for Indian students?

Among students from India, Dubai has increasingly become a sought-after location for both undergraduate and postgraduate studies. Factors contributing to this trend include the city's proximity to India—less than three hours by air from major Indian cities—and its amenities catering to a diverse and international student body.

Professor Yusra Mouzughi, provost of the University of Birmingham, Dubai, highlights the city’s supportive legal framework designed to facilitate smooth application processes and secure student visas, further enhancing its appeal.

As Dubai experiences rapid growth across multiple sectors—including artificial intelligence, sustainability, construction, and tourism—the demand for skilled graduates is on the rise. "This interdependence between academia and industry forms the foundation of Dubai and provides opportunities for growth and learning beyond the classroom," adds Professor Mouzughi.

The dynamic city life offers students a variety of experiences outside their studies. Many find employment during their studies or shortly after graduation, supported by a wealth of job opportunities that allow for a prosperous career trajectory.

GOLDEN VISA

Among the competitive advantages for international students is the Golden Visa, a long-term residency option introduced by the UAE government. Aimed at attracting talent and investment, the Golden Visa is available to students excelling in various fields, granting them the freedom to live, work, and study in the UAE without a national sponsor. Typically, this visa is issued for five or ten years, with options for renewal.

The growing popularity of Dubai as an educational destination is exemplified at the University of Birmingham, where students from over 95 nations are represented, with Indian students forming the largest international cohort. They often find familiarity within the local community thanks to the significant Indian diaspora, as well as shared language, customs, and culinary connections.

While Dubai does not offer post-study employment visas, international students have access to various visa options that allow them to remain in the UAE after completing their studies. These options include employment visas, jobseeker visas for recent graduates actively searching for jobs, freelance visas, investor visas for those interested in entrepreneurship, and residency through family sponsorship for those with family members residing in the UAE.

Educational institutions in Dubai are increasingly tailoring programs to meet the demands of the job market. Popular undergraduate degrees include psychology, business, marketing, economics, and finance, while sought-after postgraduate programs focus on health sciences, computer science with an emphasis on artificial intelligence, and engineering, particularly in IT and technology.

(With inputs from Shelly Anand)