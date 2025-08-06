$20,000 fast lane to green cards? New US bill proposes premium route for decade-long waiters

A new bipartisan proposal in the US House of Representatives could provide long-awaited relief to individuals stuck in the green card backlog. The Dignity Act of 2025 (H.R. 4393), introduced by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Florida) and Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), proposes that those who have waited over ten years for a green card can pay $20,000 to fast-track their applications.

Advertisement

The bill aims to eliminate the legal immigration visa backlog entirely by 2035.

“This bill is not about left or right,” said Rep. Salazar. “It’s about solving a problem that’s been broken for decades. The American people are ready for a solution that is both tough and fair.”

The Dignity Act of 2025 is a revised version of a 2023 immigration proposal and reflects renewed bipartisan momentum toward reforming America’s outdated visa system.

Premium pathway for long waiters

One of the key features of the bill is a $20,000 premium processing route. Applicants from family or employment-based categories who have waited over ten years would be allowed to pay the fee to receive their green cards ahead of the standard line. The bill seeks to impose maximum wait time limits and expedite visa issuance.

Advertisement

Boost to green card quotas

The proposed legislation also recommends raising the per-country green card cap from 7% to 15% for both family- and employment-based categories. This aims to reduce the prolonged delays faced by high-demand countries such as India and China, and ensure a more equitable distribution of visa allotments.

Relief for documented dreamers

The bill also addresses the plight of documented dreamers, children of long-term visa holders, who risk losing their legal status when they age out of dependent eligibility. Under the new proposal, those who have lived in the US for at least ten cumulative years would become eligible for lawful permanent resident (LPR) status.

Student and skilled worker visa reform

The Dignity Act also proposes changes to streamline student and skilled worker immigration:

Advertisement