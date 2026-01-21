2026 FIFA World Cup visa push: US rolls out Fifa Pass for international fans amid travel restrictions

As the United States gears up to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Trump administration has rolled out a new visa initiative aimed at easing travel for international football fans expected to arrive in large numbers from June.

The programme, called the Fifa Prioritised Appointment Scheduling System, or Fifa Pass, allows confirmed World Cup ticket holders to access priority visa interview slots, a move designed to cut long waiting times for non-immigrant visas such as B1/B2 visitor visas.

Announced by President Donald Trump in November, the system went live on Tuesday. It was introduced amid concerns that fans from some qualifying countries might not otherwise receive visa appointments in time for the tournament.

However, US authorities have underlined that priority scheduling does not mean automatic approval. The State Department said all applicants must still “undergo thorough security screening and vetting”.

A senior State Department official said the Fifa Pass would significantly reduce delays, with applicants in “over 80%” of countries now able to secure a visa interview in “less than 60 days”.

“At the visa appointment, the applicant must show they qualify for the visa and plan to follow our laws and leave at the end of the tournament,” the official said. “America's safety and the security of our borders will always come first.”

Most travellers from countries covered under the US Visa Waiver Programme, including much of Europe, the UK, Japan and Australia, will not need to use the Fifa Pass. Citizens of these countries can travel visa-free for up to 90 days but must apply for an ESTA, or Electronic System for Travel Authorization.

Impact of immigrant visa suspension

The introduction of the Fifa Pass comes even as Washington moves ahead with suspending the processing of immigrant visas from 75 countries. The pause, which takes effect on January 21, applies only to immigrant visas and does not affect non-immigrant categories.

The State Department confirmed that the suspension “applies to the issuance of immigrant visas only” and “does not apply to non-immigrant visas, such as those for tourists, athletes and their families, and media professionals”.

This means football fans from affected countries can still apply for visitor visas to attend the World Cup.

Among the 75 countries facing the immigrant visa pause, 15 have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, including five-time champions Brazil. Seven more nations on the list are still in contention to qualify.

Qualified nations on the list of 75 countries:

Algeria, Brazil, Cape Verde, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, Haiti, Iran, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Uruguay, Uzbekistan.

Nations still in qualification contention:

Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, DR Congo, Iraq, Jamaica, Kosovo, North Macedonia.