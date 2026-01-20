India’s passport has climbed five places in the latest global mobility rankings, but the gain comes with a catch. In the Henley Passport Index 2026, India has moved up from 85th to 80th, even as the number of destinations Indians can access without a prior visa has fallen from 57 to 55.

The contradiction is explained by changing entry rules in two countries that earlier offered easier access, Iran and Bolivia, both of which have tightened their visa regimes for Indian passport holders.

Why Iran no longer offers visa-free entry

Indian nationals travelling to Iran are now required to obtain a visa in advance. On November 17, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that several Indians had been lured into travelling to Iran under the visa-waiver system through false promises of employment or onward travel. Many of them were kidnapped for ransom after arrival.

Following these incidents, Iran suspended visa-free entry for ordinary Indian passport holders from November 22, 2025. Travellers must now apply for a visa before visiting or transiting through the country. Indian authorities also cautioned citizens against agents offering visa-free or transit arrangements through Iran.

Iran’s visa-free status in 2025

Until last year, Indians could enter Iran for short stays without a visa, subject to standard conditions such as duration limits, proof of funds, and valid travel documents. Such visa-free arrangements typically rest on bilateral agreements or tourism policies and can be withdrawn if security or migration concerns arise.

Bolivia shifts to e-Visa regime

Bolivia, the other country that has affected India’s tally, introduced an e-Visa system for Indian travellers in 2026. Under this process, applicants must submit an online form, upload documents and pay a fee electronically. The approved visa is issued digitally and must be presented on arrival.

What changed from 2025

In 2025, Bolivia allowed Indians a Visa On Arrival, which required no prior paperwork. Travellers completed formalities and paid a fee at the airport, making access as convenient as visa-free travel. A Visa On Arrival scores positively in the Henley index because it allows travel without advance approval.