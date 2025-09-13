'60 days to stay or leave': Laid-off H-1B worker’s brutal Reddit checklist goes viral

Losing a job on an H-1B visa can trigger a high-stakes countdown. One Reddit user has gone viral after posting a no-nonsense survival checklist for navigating the U.S. immigration maze, offering blunt advice for workers suddenly stuck in the 60-day grace period.

The Reddit post, titled “Laid off on H-1B? Read this now,” lays out a detailed roadmap for handling job loss while on a U.S. work visa — a situation thousands of skilled immigrants face amid tech layoffs and tightening immigration rules.

“Immigration — You have 60 days to transfer H-1B, switch visa, or leave. Miss it, and future U.S. chances get messy,” the post warns, underscoring the urgency. The user also highlights the importance of having financial backup: “Money — Keep 3–6 months savings. Don’t close all U.S. credit cards (you’ll need the credit history).”

The checklist doesn’t stop at paperwork. It touches on broader life logistics: managing investments like 401(k)s and RSUs, securing health insurance through COBRA or short-term plans, and preparing for a potential move back to India. “Plan before leaving,” the post advises. “Set up India insurance for family… open RFC account to hold USD.”

While the checklist earned praise for its practical tone — “Not perfect, but this covers the main pain points most people miss,” the author wrote — the comments reflect the emotional and logistical chaos many face. One user wrote, “Antarctica might still be better than Bangalore and Delhi,” venting about India’s urban stress. Another warned that “your whole life and mobility will be on hold for a visa.”

Others offered tempered reassurance: “Most actions can be done online later, so don’t stress out.” But one commenter admitted to returning to India months after a layoff without taking any steps — and is now unsure how to recover.