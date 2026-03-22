Air China restarts direct Beijing-Delhi flights: Here’s how Indians can apply for a China visa

Direct air connectivity between India and China is steadily being restored, signalling a broader reopening of travel between the two countries after years of disruption.

The Chinese Embassy in India said Air China has resumed direct flights between Beijing and Delhi, calling it more than just a travel update. “Air China resuming direct flights between Beijing & Delhi = more than just travel! It's Trade, Tourism, Trust -- and a BIG green light for SCO & BRICS people-to-people cooperation!” spokesperson Yu Jing said in a post on X.

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The move comes after flights between the two countries were suspended for over four years following the Covid-19 pandemic and the Galwan Valley clash in 2020. Services began gradually returning in late 2025, with routes such as Kolkata–Guangzhou and Shanghai–Delhi restarting operations.

With connectivity improving, interest in travel to China is rising again. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how Indian citizens can apply for a China visa.

Types of China visas for Indians

China offers multiple visa categories depending on the purpose of travel:

L visa – Tourism (most common for travellers)

M visa – Business travel

Z visa – Employment

X1, X2 visas – Students

F visa – Cultural exchanges, study tours Advertisement

S1, S2, Q1, Q2 visas – Family visits

J1, J2 visas – Journalists

R visa – High-level professionals

For most Indian tourists, the L visa is the standard option.

Documents required

Applicants need to prepare a comprehensive set of documents before applying:

Valid passport (minimum 6 months validity, 2 blank pages)

Completed visa application form

Two recent passport-sized photographs

Cover letter with travel details and itinerary

Confirmed hotel bookings and return flight tickets

Detailed travel plan

Proof of financial means (bank statements with ~₹1,00,000 balance)

Income tax returns and salary slips

Leave letter from employer

Invitation letter (if applicable)

Application process

The visa process involves both online and in-person steps:

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Fill out the visa form on the Chinese Visa Application Service Center (CVASC) website Print and sign the completed form Attach all required documents Submit the application in person at the nearest visa centre Pay the applicable fee Collect the passport on the assigned date

Applicants receive a pick-up slip after submission, which is required to collect the processed visa.

Visa fees for Indian citizens