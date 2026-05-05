BJP picks Tagore's birth anniversary for Bengal swearing-in

Samik Bhattacharya, president of the BJP West Bengal unit, said that the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of West Bengal will take place on May 9 (Saturday). He, however, did not specify who the party's CM face would be.

Bhattacharya told ANI, "The oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of West Bengal will take place on 9th May." The term of the incumbent West Bengal government is set to end on May 6 (Wednesday).

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What schemes are likely to return to Bengal?

Some central government schemes that are likely to see more effective implementation in Bengal after the BJP's massive win are Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM SHRI Schools, PM Fasal Bima Yojana and PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

Who all will attend the oath-taking ceremony?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the ruling NDA alliance are expected to attend the ceremony. During one of his election speeches, Modi said that he would return to Bengal after May 4 to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

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Why did the BJP choose this date?

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The date has been decided as it coincides with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Senior party leaders are likely to huddle to discuss the preparations on Tuesday night or on Wednesday, India Today reported.

What all needs to happen before the swearing-in ceremony?

Before the swearing-in ceremony, Mamata Banerjee is likely to resign but will remain the caretaker Chief Minister till the new government is formed. Following this, the BJP will formally stake its claim, and then the Governor will invite the winning party's leader to form the government.

A look at West Bengal election results 2026

The BJP scripted history on Monday by winning 206 seats to secure more than two-thirds majority in the assembly election, putting an end to Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule. The TMC, on the other hand, managed to win 81 seats, according to the Election Commission data.

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The BJP’s vote share climbed to around 45 per cent from 38 per cent in 2021, while the TMC’s dropped to nearly 40.94 per cent from 48 per cent.