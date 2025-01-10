Amazon, Infosys, Google...: Top 10 US IT firms to offer most H-1B visas; This Indian firm fails to make it to the list

The controversial debate surrounding skilled immigration, particularly the H-1B visa program, has emerged as a divisive political issue in the United States, especially with Donald Trump gearing up for another presidential campaign.

A recent YouGov poll conducted in October indicates that 14.6% of registered voters now view immigration as the most pressing issue for the upcoming election, a significant rise from just 2.1% in 2012.

The H-1B visa program allows American employers to hire foreign workers for specialized positions requiring at least a bachelor’s degree, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. This debate has garnered renewed attention in India, reflecting a shift in the conversation that previously received less focus.

Indian nationals have been the primary beneficiaries of the H-1B program, with U.S. government data showing they have represented over 70% of all approved petitions annually since 2015.

In fiscal year 2024, Indian IT companies accounted for approximately 20% of all H-1B visas issued between April and September. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services reported that out of 130,000 H-1B visas granted, around 24,766 were allocated to Indian-origin companies.

Prominent Indian IT firms such as Infosys, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HCL Technologies consistently rank among the top employers of H-1B visa holders. However, Wipro saw a decrease in its visa allocations this year, receiving 1,634 visas, while Tech Mahindra followed closely with 1,199 visas.

The top ten companies sponsoring the most H-1B visas are as follows:

1. Amazon Com Services LLC: 9,265 approvals

2. Infosys Limited: 8,140 approvals

3. Cognizant Technology Solutions: 6,321 approvals

4. Google LLC: 5,364 approvals

5. Tata Consultancy Services Limited: 5,274 approvals

6. Meta Platforms Inc: 4,844 approvals

7. Microsoft Corporation: 4,725 approvals

8. Apple Inc: 3,873 approvals

9. HCL America Inc: 2,953 approvals

10. IBM Corporation: 2,906 approvals

Indian firms move away

Meanwhile, top Indian IT firms are moving away from these visas, according to a report by the Economic Times.

As per the survey, since 2016, US firms' use of H-1B visas has surged by an impressive 189%. Amazon leads this charge, reporting a staggering 478% increase in H-1B visa applications, while Meta and Google have seen rises of 244% and 137%, respectively.

This rising trend stands in stark contrast to the strategy of leading Indian IT companies, such as TCS, Wipro, Infosys, and HCL, which have decreased their use of the H-1B visa by 56%