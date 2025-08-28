Argentina relaxes visa rules for Indians, pushes agriculture and tech cooperation

In a major step to deepen engagement with India, Argentina has relaxed its visa rules for Indian citizens who hold valid US tourist visas. The move allows Indians to enter Argentina without applying for a separate Argentine visa, streamlining travel and boosting connectivity between the two countries.

The announcement was made by Argentina’s Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, who described it as a step that will “boost tourism and enhance the bilateral relationship between the two nations.”

Easier travel for Indian tourists

The decision eliminates a key barrier for Indian travellers, allowing smoother entry to Argentina. Tourists can now explore Argentina’s diverse attractions, from Buenos Aires’ vibrant culture to Patagonia’s natural beauty, without the hassle of an additional visa application.

Ambassador Caucino hailed the change on X (formerly Twitter), calling it “wonderful news” and reiterating Argentina’s readiness to welcome more Indian visitors. The move is expected to encourage tourism, with India emerging as one of the world’s fastest-growing outbound travel markets.

Ambassador of Argentina to India, Mariano Caucino, tweets, "The Argentine Government has eased entry into the country for Indian citizens with US visas. The resolution published in the Official Gazette allows Indian citizens with tourist visas to enter the United States without… pic.twitter.com/ADZnWtqVI8 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

Building stronger bilateral ties

The visa relaxation comes amid a broader push to strengthen India-Argentina cooperation in agriculture, trade, and technology. In July 2025, the two countries held their second Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on Agriculture in New Delhi.

Key participants included Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary of India’s Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, and Sergio Iraeta, Argentina’s Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries.

Agriculture at the core of cooperation

The JWG discussions focused on agricultural mechanisation, pest control, climate-resilient farming, and joint research. Chaturvedi underlined the value of Argentina’s expertise in farming practices, while Iraeta highlighted opportunities in genome editing, plant breeding, and mechanisation.

India’s Muktanand Agrawal, Joint Secretary (Plant Protection), also showcased India’s agricultural achievements, from digital solutions for crop protection to climate-resilient initiatives aimed at reducing risks for farmers.

Expanding collaboration beyond agriculture

Both sides also explored cooperation in horticulture, oilseeds, pulses, precision farming, and carbon credit schemes. The exchange of expertise in these areas is expected to enhance food security and strengthen the sustainability of farming practices in both countries.