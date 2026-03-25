Australia blocks Iranian visitor visa holders: New curbs kick in March 26; Check who is exempt

Australia will restrict entry for certain Iranian nationals from March 26, introducing a six-month travel curb as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate. The move targets specific visitor visa holders and aims to tighten migration controls amid concerns about visa overstays.

The measure follows fast-tracked legislation passed earlier this month, allowing the government to temporarily suspend arrivals from selected countries. Authorities say the step is designed to protect the integrity of Australia’s visa system during a period of global uncertainty.

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Under the new rules, Iranian nationals holding Visitor (Subclass 600) visas and currently outside Australia will be barred from travelling for the duration of the order.

What the new rule covers

The restriction comes into force through an Arrival Control Determination starting March 26, 2026, and will remain in place for six months. It has been enabled under the Migration Amendment (2026 Measures No. 1) Act 2026.

The government said the decision was taken in the national interest, citing concerns that the ongoing conflict in Iran could increase the likelihood of temporary visa holders overstaying or being unable to return once their visas expire.

Who is exempt

The rule does not apply to Iranian nationals already in Australia when the determination begins. It also excludes:

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Spouses, partners, or dependent children of Australian citizens or permanent residents

Parents of children under 18 who are already in Australia

Individuals holding other types of visas

Those who issued a valid Permitted Travel Certificate

Applicants can still apply for new visas, and existing applications will continue to be processed under current rules.

Limited travel exceptions

A small number of affected travellers may still be allowed entry if granted a Permitted Travel Certificate. These will be assessed individually and issued only in limited cases through the Home Affairs portal.

Authorities said “sympathetic consideration” would be given to cases involving parents of Australian citizens.

Travellers who had already begun their journey before the rule comes into effect, including those transiting through a third country for less than 24 hours, are expected to be allowed entry without needing to apply separately.

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Government’s position

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the move was necessary given changing global conditions.

“There are many visitor visas which were issued before the conflict in Iran which may not have been issued if they were applied for now."

“Decisions about permanent stays in Australia should be deliberate decisions of the Government, not a random consequence of who had booked a holiday."

“The Australian Government is closely monitoring global developments and will adjust settings as required to ensure Australia’s migration system remains orderly, fair and sustainable.”