H-1B visa registrations may fall in 2027: How fewer filings can benefit Indians, with higher chances for these firms

H-1B visa registrations for fiscal year 2027 have dropped sharply, with filings estimated to be down by 30 to 50 per cent compared to last year. The decline comes as the application window closes, reflecting a shift in employer behaviour under the revised rules.

While the fall has hit large IT outsourcing firms and start-ups, immigration experts say the changes are also reshaping the landscape, creating new openings for smaller and mid-sized employers.

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The drop in registrations is being linked to a more cautious approach by employers this year. According to The Economic Times, many companies chose to hold back due to higher visa fees and uncertainty around changes to the lottery system.

Shilpa Malik, managing attorney at VisaNation Law Group, said in an interview with the Economic Times that she witnessed filings fall by about 50 per cent compared to last year, while other lawyers estimated the drop at around 30 per cent.

Who stands to gain

The revised system appears to be benefiting a different set of applicants and employers.

Master’s degree holders in the United States are expected to gain the most, along with mid-sized companies willing to offer higher salaries for specialised roles. Smaller firms, which earlier struggled against bulk applications from large outsourcing companies, are also likely to see improved chances.

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“Previously, these companies were often discouraged by the diluted odds created by large outsourcing firms. Now that the playing field is level, they feel they have a legitimate, fair shot at securing talent,” Malik was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

She added that master’s degree holders in the United States are likely to benefit the most due to the Master’s cap and a shift towards higher-skilled, better-paid roles.

What happens next

The registration window closed on March 19, and the selection process is expected to begin soon.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) plans to notify selected applicants by March 31, 2026, through their online accounts.

Each year, the US issues 85,000 H-1B visas under its annual cap, 65,000 for speciality occupations requiring at least a bachelor’s degree, and an additional 20,000 reserved for applicants with a master’s degree or higher from a US institution.