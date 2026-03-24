New Zealand introduces 6-month graduate visa: New post-study rules explained for Indians

New Zealand is reshaping its study-to-work pathway, introducing a new short-term graduate visa while expanding eligibility for existing post-study work permits. The changes are aimed at aligning international education with the country’s evolving skill requirements.

In a statement, Immigration New Zealand said, “We will soon be launching a new visa and making changes to the post-study work visa. These changes will support growth in international education, while ensuring graduates are well placed to move into work that meets New Zealand’s skills needs.”

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New short-term graduate work visa

A key part of the update is the introduction of a Short Term Graduate Work Visa, which will open for applications later this year.

The visa offers up to six months of open work rights, giving graduates time to find employment and transition, where possible, to an Accredited Employer Work Visa.

To qualify, applicants must have at least NZD $5,000 in funds, meet health requirements, and not have previously held either this visa or a Post Study Work Visa. In cases where study was funded under a New Zealand scholarship, approval from relevant authorities is also required.

Applicants must hold a qualification between NZQCF level 5 and 7, completed full-time in New Zealand for at least 24 weeks. Courses such as English language or foundation programmes are not eligible.

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Applications must be submitted within three months of the student visa expiry.

The visa comes with restrictions. Holders must work under a formal employment agreement and cannot start a business. They are also not allowed to sponsor partners or dependent children for work or student visas, though visitor visa options may still be available.

Post-study work visa eligibility expanded

Alongside the new visa, New Zealand is widening access to its Post Study Work Visa.

Eligibility will now include graduates who complete a Graduate Diploma at NZQCF level 7, provided they have studied full-time in New Zealand and hold a bachelor’s degree from either New Zealand or overseas.

Applicants will need to submit proof of their graduate diploma, along with their bachelor’s degree certificate and academic transcript.

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The visa will be valid for the duration of the graduate diploma study period, up to a maximum of one year.

Unlike the short-term visa, Post Study Work Visa holders can support partners and dependent children for visas, subject to meeting the requirements.

One-time opportunity, stricter progression rules

Both visa pathways are limited. Applicants can only be granted one Post Study Work Visa, and those who have already held one are not eligible again, even if they pursue further study.

Similarly, the Short Term Graduate Work Visa cannot be extended or issued twice.

Those who have used the short-term visa must meet stricter criteria if they wish to return on a student visa, including enrolling in higher-level qualifications that lead to Post Study Work Visa eligibility.

Focus on skills and employability

The changes reflect a broader policy shift aimed at ensuring international graduates transition into roles that match New Zealand’s workforce needs, while maintaining education quality and the country’s appeal as a study destination.