Australia launches new 'skills in demand' visa to replace temporary skills shortage visa

The Department of Home Affairs has officially introduced the Skills in Demand (SID) Visa in Australia, which replaces the previous Temporary Skills Shortage Visa. This new visa program consists of three distinct pathways: the Specialist Skills Pathway, Core Skills Pathway, and Essential Skills Pathway.

The Core Skills Pathway targets workers with annual salaries ranging from AUD 70,000 to AUD 135,000 and will feature a new list of 456 in-demand occupations. These roles span various sectors, including health, education, construction, agriculture, and technology. The list encompasses a wide range of jobs, from cooks and dog trainers to software engineers and medical professionals.

To support the SID Visa, the government has unveiled the Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL), consolidating occupations to address skills shortages in alignment with Australia's labour market needs. This list is the result of a comprehensive labour market analysis and consultations with stakeholders, reflecting a commitment to modernizing the visa framework.

The CSOL will also apply to the Direct Entry stream of the Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) visa, further streamlining the migration process. This move is part of the Australian government's strategy to facilitate skilled migration effectively and responsively, replacing outdated occupation lists that limited flexibility.

In light of these changes, experts note that Indian migrants, a significant demographic in Australia's skilled workforce, will likely find opportunities in tech-related roles included in the new list, such as software engineers and cyber security experts. However, certain professions, including market research analysts, are notably absent, prompting some would-be migrants to reevaluate their eligibility and career strategies.

Individuals from occupations not listed under the Core Skills Pathway can pursue sponsorship through the Specialist Skills Pathway, requiring a minimum income of AUD 135,000.

As the government prepares to release further details about the SID Visa, officials emphasise that these changes are aimed at creating a more straightforward and effective migration system that aligns with Australia's evolving economic landscape.

