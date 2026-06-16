Big change in Indian visa, consular services in the UAE from July 1; check details

A change in visa and consular services in the UAE will take effect from 1 July 2026, with the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi appointing Al Hind Tours and Travels LLC as the new outsourced service provider for Indian passport, visa and consular applications.

The new arrangement will replace BLS International Services Ltd. and SGIVS Global, which will continue to accept and process applications until June 30, 2026. The Embassy said applications submitted on or after 1 July 2026 will be received through designated centres operated by Al Hind Tours and Travels LLC.

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The Embassy said the appointment followed the completion of a tendering and selection process. The revised system will cover passport, visa and consular service applications handled by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

According to the mission, detailed information on service centres, operating hours, appointment procedures, service charges and contact details will be announced separately. These updates will be made available through the official websites and social media platforms of the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, and the Consulate General of India, Dubai.

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Applicants have been advised to continue using the existing BLS International service centres and SGIVS Global service centres for all applications until June 30, and to follow official announcements for further updates on the transition. The Embassy also asked stakeholders to rely only on its official website and verified social media channels for accurate and up-to-date information.