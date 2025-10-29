Bulgaria launches long-term visa services across India, making the process more accessible

The Embassy of Bulgaria in New Delhi, in partnership with VFS Global, has announced the launch of long-term visa (D visa) services across India. This significant initiative introduces new, state-of-the-art Bulgaria Visa Application Centres in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi, streamlining the visa process and eliminating the need for applicants to visit the embassy in person.

The agreement to expand services was signed on October 24, 2025, by H.E. Dr. Nikolay Yankov, Ambassador of Bulgaria to India, and Ms. Yummi Talwar, Chief Operating Officer – South Asia at VFS Global, during a ceremony at the Embassy of Bulgaria in New Delhi.

Starting from November 1, 2025, applicants will be able to submit long-term visa applications at the New Delhi centre. Appointment slots for the other cities will be available from mid-November, with online booking available via visa.vfsglobal.com/ind/en/bgr.

“The launch of Bulgaria’s long-term visa services across India marks an important step in strengthening the people-to-people and business ties between our two countries,” said H.E. Dr. Nikolay Yankov, according to Trade and Travel Journal. “This initiative will make the application process simpler and more accessible for Indian citizens traveling for study, work, or family reasons.”

Ms. Yummi Talwar highlighted the long-standing partnership between VFS Global and the Bulgarian government, noting, “Our partnership, established in 2008, is built on trust and service excellence. Extending our services to long-term visas will further enhance convenience and accessibility for applicants across India.”

Along with the long-term visa application services, VFS Global offers a range of optional services, including Visa At Your Doorstep, Premium Lounge, Prime Time submission, courier, SMS, and form-filling assistance. However, VFS Global clarified that these services do not impact processing times or the final visa outcome.

VFS Global has managed Bulgaria’s visa operations since 2008, currently overseeing 116 application centres in 31 countries. It provides front-end administrative support, while final visa decisions remain with the Embassy of Bulgaria.

Bulgaria Visa Application Centres for Long-Term Visas: