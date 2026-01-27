Business Today
Canada Express Entry update 2026: IRCC invites 6,000 to apply for PR, CRS cut-off now at 509 

The latest draw, conducted on January 21, is the third Express Entry round of 2026, and the second large CEC selection of the year

  • Updated Jan 27, 2026 11:10 AM IST
6,000 ITAs in latest CEC draw: IRCC doubles down on in-Canada Express Entry picks in 2026

Canada’s Express Entry rounds are moving fast in early 2026, and the latest draw adds fresh momentum for candidates already in the country. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued more invitations to apply (ITA) through the Express Entry system, sending out 6,000 ITAs in a draw for Canadian Experience Class (CEC) candidates.

To be considered in this round, candidates needed to meet two key conditions: a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 509, and an Express Entry profile created before 4:35 am, Universal Coordinated Time (UTC) on October 29, 2025.

The January 21 draw is the third Express Entry round of 2026, and the second large CEC selection of the year. Within just the first month of 2026, IRCC has already issued 14,000 ITAs to CEC candidates across two Express Entry draws, a pace that has also led to noticeable shifts in the composition of the candidate pool.

What stands out is the score line. CEC draws this year have included some of the lowest CRS cut-offs seen in recent memory, with both the latest round and the previous CEC draw featuring the lowest cut-off scores since September of 2024.

So far in 2026, Express Entry draws have reflected a clear pattern: IRCC has focused exclusively on candidates already inside Canada, particularly those with provincial nominations and Canadian work experience.

Summary of Express Entry draws in 2026 (so far)

  • January 21 - Canadian Experience Class - CRS 509 - 6,000 ITAs

  • January 20 - Provincial Nominee Program - CRS 746 - 681 ITAs

  • January 7 - Canadian Experience Class - CRS 511 - 8,000 ITAs

  • January 5 - Provincial Nominee Program - CRS 711 - 574 ITAs

That brings the year-to-date tally to 15,255 ITAs across two draw types:

  • Canadian Experience Class - 14,000 ITAs

  • Provincial Nominee Program - 1,255 ITAs

