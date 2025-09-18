Canada invites 228 candidates for permanent residency under Express Entry PNP draw

Canada has issued invitations for permanent residency under the latest Express Entry draw for the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). On September 15, 2025, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) sent 228 invitations to foreign nationals, with the lowest-ranked candidate receiving a CRS score of 746.

Details of the latest draw

The Express Entry Draw number 366, held on September 15, saw invitations extended to candidates with CRS scores ranging from the top rank down to 746. The Tie-breaking rule date for this draw was March 31, 2025, which means that if multiple candidates had the same lowest score, priority was given to those who submitted their profiles earlier.

The draw is part of Canada's ongoing efforts to manage skilled immigration through the Express Entry system, which selects candidates based on a variety of factors like age, education, work experience, and language proficiency.

Changes from the previous draw

The CRS cut-off for this round dropped by 26 points compared to the September 2 draw, which saw the lowest-ranked candidate receiving a CRS score of 772. This marks a notable decrease in the threshold for candidates seeking to apply for the Provincial Nominee Program.

Changes to CRS points for job offers

In March 2025, Canada will remove job offer points from the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) for candidates in the Express Entry pool. This change will affect those with job offers under specific categories, such as senior management or skilled occupations, and will be enforced from March 25, 2025.

Candidates who currently hold job offers will no longer receive additional points, and those who have job offer-related points will lose them in future draws.

The Provincial Nominee Program

The PNP is designed to help provinces and territories in Canada select immigrants who can contribute to their economy. Each province has its own PNP streams based on the local demand for skilled workers, students, entrepreneurs, and others. These programs allow successful candidates to obtain permanent residency, provided they meet the specific criteria of the province or territory.