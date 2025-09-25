Canada issues high-alert travel advisory for India, warning of travel to J&K, Assam, Manipur

The Government of Canada has issued a comprehensive travel advisory for India, urging Canadians to exercise a high degree of caution due to risks from terrorism, civil unrest, and crime. Specific warnings are in place for regions including Jammu and Kashmir, where all travel is advised against, as well as northeastern states such as Assam and Manipur, for which non-essential travel is discouraged. Areas within 10km of the Pakistan border are also considered high risk.

Advertisement

In stark terms, the advisory states: "Avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest and kidnapping." Notably, this restriction excludes travel to Ladakh.

The advisory notes that recent military actions and travel disruptions have affected flights in northern and western India, and the Attari-Wagah border crossing remains closed. It also highlights the potential for anti-Canada protests amid diplomatic tensions, advising Canadians to remain low-profile, avoid crowds, and stay vigilant, particularly in Delhi.

The caution extends to the international boundaries, with Canada warning, "Avoid all travel to areas within 10 km of the border with Pakistan in the following states due to the unpredictable security situation and presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance: Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan." The Attari-Wagah border crossing is currently closed, further limiting movement for those on the ground.

Advertisement

This advisory, part of Canada’s continuous effort to safeguard its citizens, sets a new tone for travellers eyeing India—underscoring that preparation, prudence, and real-time information are essential before any journey unfolds.

Other important updates

Consular services are currently unavailable in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Mumbai. Services continue to be offered at the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi and via Ottawa’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre.

Entry, exit, and visa requirements remain standard: Canadian travellers must carry passports valid for at least six months with two blank pages. Tourist visas allow a maximum stay of 180 consecutive days, and registration with the FRRO is mandatory for stays beyond this period. Overstaying visas can result in significant penalties or travel bans.