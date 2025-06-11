Canada tightens PNP selection, issues only 125 Express Entry invites with high CRS score

Canada has invited 125 foreign nationals to apply for permanent residency under its Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), as part of the latest Express Entry draw. The announcement, made by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on June 10, marks a significant development in the country's skilled immigration efforts.

The June 10 Express Entry draw, officially draw number 350, was conducted at 13:57:34 UTC and issued 125 invitations to apply (ITAs) to candidates with a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 784. The tie-breaking rule for this round was applied to profiles submitted before 12 September 2024, at 18:12:15 UTC.

This marks a sharp rise in the CRS cut-off compared to the previous PNP draw on June 2, where 277 invitations were issued with a lower cut-off score of 726. Altogether, 402 invitations have been sent under the PNP in June so far.

The Express Entry system uses the CRS to rank candidates based on criteria including age, education, work experience, and language proficiency. Candidates with the highest scores are invited to apply for permanent residency.

As of March 25, 2025, Canada has withdrawn ‘job offer points’ from the CRS for most categories, except Major Group 00 (senior management) and certain skilled occupations, meaning eligible candidates will no longer gain additional CRS points for job offers unless they fall under these specified categories.

Notably, on March 25, 2025, Canada removed job offer points from the CRS calculation. This impacts both current and future Express Entry candidates.

The rule change specifically affects candidates under Major Group 00 of the National Occupation Classification (e.g., senior management roles worth 200 points) and other skilled occupations (worth 50 points). Those who had claimed points for job offers will lose them, and new applicants can no longer earn those extra points.

The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) allows provinces and territories to nominate skilled workers who meet their economic and labour market needs. Candidates selected through a PNP receive a nomination certificate, significantly boosting their chances of obtaining permanent resident status in Canada.