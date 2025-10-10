Canada to end birthright citizenship? Conservatives push for new immigration reforms; Impact on Indians

Canada’s immigration system is undergoing one of its most significant political shifts in years. On October 8, 2025, the Conservative Party of Canada unveiled a proposal to end automatic birthright citizenship for children born to temporary residents, a move that could reshape national discussions on immigration and inclusion, according to CTV News.

The plan, spearheaded by Michelle Rempel Garner, is designed to limit citizenship eligibility to children born in Canada only if at least one parent is a Canadian citizen or permanent resident. Garner argued that the current jus soli policy, which grants citizenship to anyone born on Canadian soil, has created "loopholes" that foster birth tourism, where non-residents travel to Canada specifically to give birth.

“The reform will align Canada with peer countries like Australia, New Zealand, and the UK,” Garner stated. While the proposal would require an amendment to the Citizenship Act, it faces immediate resistance. On October 7, Garner’s attempt to amend a government bill was rejected by Liberal and Bloc Québécois MPs on the immigration committee.

Why conservatives are acting now

The proposal comes as frustration over record immigration levels and a growing housing crisis intensifies. In 2024, temporary residents in Canada surged past 2.8 million, a 150% increase from 2019. Critics argue that this rise in temporary residents is straining public services, driving inflation, and worsening affordability.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre sees an opportunity to tap into voter sentiment on this issue. Polls indicate that 62% of Canadians support stricter residency rules, a key factor in the Conservatives’ push to overhaul the system.

Liberal and human rights pushback

The proposed change has faced sharp criticism from Liberal Justice Minister Sean Fraser, who dismissed the move as “fearmongering,” arguing that birth tourism constitutes less than 1% of all births. Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International Canada and OCASI, have warned that the reform could harm mixed-status families and create stateless children.

Public opinion remains divided: 48% of Canadians support the change, while 42% oppose it, with younger Canadians particularly resistant.

How Other Countries Handle Birthright Citizenship

Globally, only about 35 countries still offer unrestricted birthright citizenship, most of which are in the Americas. The UK, Australia, and New Zealand have already restricted the practice in recent decades, while the U.S., Brazil, and Mexico continue to uphold it.

In case Canada decides to follow suit, it would align with a global trend toward tightening citizenship laws in response to increased migration pressures.