Canada to open major new PR pathways in 2026, fast-track work permits for 33,000 workers

Canada is preparing to open a slate of new permanent residence pathways in 2026, marking one of the country’s most significant immigration expansions in recent years. The federal government plans to prioritise in-Canada applicants and reopen several high-demand streams that closed in 2025 after hitting their caps, signalling a major push to transition more temporary residents into permanent status, according to CIC news.

Advertisement

According to the Immigration Levels Plan 2026–2028, Ottawa intends to fast-track the transition of up to 33,000 temporary work-permit holders to permanent residence over 2026 and 2027. The initiative targets workers who have strong ties to their communities, pay taxes, and contribute to the Canadian economy.

The last time Canada opened a temporary resident-to-permanent resident (PR) pathway was in 2021, when a limited-time program reached its cap on the day it launched. Details for the upcoming transition, including documentation requirements and timelines, have yet to be announced.

Accelerated PR pathway for H-1B visa holders

The 2025 federal budget outlined a new accelerated PR pathway for US H-1B visa holders, aimed at drawing highly skilled professionals in technology, healthcare, and research. Officials say the program will launch “in the coming months,” though criteria and launch dates remain pending.

Advertisement

The move follows a successful 2023 pilot that granted three-year open work permits to H-1B holders, a scheme that reached its 10,000-application cap within days.

PR pathway for construction workers

In March 2025, IRCC announced plans to admit up to 14,000 foreign construction workers, though it has not specified whether these spots will be permanent, temporary, or a combination of both. Former immigration minister Marc Miller said 6,000 of these spaces would be reserved for undocumented construction workers already in Canada.

The initiative comes amid persistent labour shortages driven partly by the national housing supply crisis. Launch dates and eligibility rules remain unannounced.

Stream for agriculture and fish processing

The 2025–2026 Department Plan includes a sector-specific immigration stream for agriculture and fish processing, developed with Employment and Social Development Canada. The program will feature a corresponding sector-specific work permit and aims to streamline hiring in industries facing chronic labour shortages. Eligibility details have not yet been released.

Advertisement

Replacement pathway for the Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot

The federal government is expected to introduce a permanent replacement for the Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP), which supports skilled refugees and displaced workers. According to IRCC’s 2025–2026 plan, the new program was scheduled to launch before the EMPP pilot expires on December 31, 2025, but it may shift into 2026.

The most recent Immigration Levels Plan includes a one-time initiative for about 115,000 protected persons transitioning to PR, potentially under the forthcoming program.