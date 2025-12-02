Who is Amar Subramanya? The Samsung, Google, Microsoft veteran, now leading Apple’s AI reboot

Apple has shaken up its AI leadership at a critical moment, appointing veteran researcher Amar Subramanya as vice president of AI and replacing long-time machine learning chief John Giannandrea. The move comes as the company faces mounting criticism for lagging behind competitors like Samsung, Microsoft and Google, all of whom have been faster to push AI-driven upgrades across their products.

Apple said Subramanya will take charge of Apple Foundation Models and machine learning research, reporting directly to software chief Craig Federighi. His appointment marks a significant shift in Apple’s AI structure at a time when the company is under pressure to accelerate its efforts.

Subramanya joins from Microsoft, where he served as corporate vice president of AI. Before that, he spent 16 years at Google, including leading engineering for the Gemini assistant. Apple confirmed that Giannandrea, who joined the company in 2018, will remain an adviser until his retirement in spring next year.

Why the change?

Apple’s decision comes amid growing scrutiny. Earlier this year, the company delayed major AI improvements to Siri until 2026. Reports have suggested that CEO Tim Cook had begun “losing confidence” in Giannandrea’s ability to drive product development fast enough.

Analysts say the leadership shift highlights broader concerns about Apple’s pace. The resurgence of AI following the release of ChatGPT in 2022 spurred rivals to move aggressively, while Apple Intelligence has struggled to generate a strong public reception. Users and reviewers have given the system lukewarm feedback, and its standout feature, a heavily enhanced Siri, remains postponed.

Who is Amar Subramanya?

Subramanya is an AI researcher whose career spans Microsoft, Google and DeepMind, according to his LinkedIn profile. His remit at Apple includes foundation models, AI research and AI safety. Responsibilities previously overseen by Giannandrea will now be redistributed under Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan and Services Chief Eddy Cue.

In his statement on the restructuring, CEO Tim Cook said Federighi had already been “instrumental” in steering Apple’s AI ambitions.

“In addition to growing his leadership team and AI responsibilities with Amar’s joining, Craig has been instrumental in driving our AI efforts, including overseeing our work to bring a more personalised Siri to users next year,” Cook said.

The shake-up comes as analysts argue that Apple is in one of its most pivotal AI phases, with expectations building for stronger, more competitive AI offerings across its devices.

(With inputs from Reuters)