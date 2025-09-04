Canada's largest draw of 2025: 2,643 foreign workers invited to fill urgent healthcare jobs

On September 2, 2025, Canada issued a record 2,643 invitations to foreigners through Ontario's Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP), marking the largest number of invitations issued in a single day this year. This move underscores the province's focus on bolstering its workforce in key sectors.

The invitations were drawn from three streams under the Employer Job Offer category: the foreign worker stream, the international student stream, and the in-demand skills stream. All invitations were targeted at candidates with job offers in healthcare, education, or support roles.

Breakdown of Invitations (according to Immigration News Canada):

Foreign worker stream: 1,305 invitations were issued to candidates with profiles created between July 2 and September 2, 2025, who had a score of 41 or higher. These candidates needed job offers in nine healthcare roles or as early childhood educators and assistants (NOC 42202).

International student stream: 1,105 invitations were issued to candidates who had created profiles within the same period, with a minimum score of 58. Like the foreign worker stream, these candidates were focused on the same priority occupations.

In-demand skills stream: 233 invitations were issued to candidates with profiles created from July 2 to September 2, 2025, who had a score of 33 or above. This stream focused on home support workers, housekeepers, and related occupations (NOC 44101).

Targeted Occupations:

The draws concentrated on 10 job codes under Canada’s National Occupational Classification (NOC), covering roles such as general practitioners, specialists in surgery, nurses, midwives, and physician assistants. Additionally, early childhood educators, home support workers, and housekeepers were included in the draws.

Ontario officials explained that the emphasis on these occupations is a direct response to the province's immediate labour needs in healthcare and education, which are under increasing pressure from population growth and an aging demographic.

Next Steps for Invited Candidates:

Invited candidates must follow strict timelines to complete the application process:

Candidates and employers will be notified by email if their Expression of Interest (EOI) is selected.

Employers must submit a job offer approval through the Employer Portal within 14 calendar days, by September 16.

Candidates must submit their applications via the OINP e-Filing Portal within 17 days, by September 19, and pay the required fees.

All applications must include the mandatory documents listed for each stream.

Failure to meet these deadlines may result in rejection.