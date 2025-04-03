Didn’t make 2026 H-1B lottery? Indian hopefuls can use these US visa alternatives instead

The 2026 H-1B visa lottery results are in—and for thousands of applicants, the outcome has been a letdown. Once again, demand far outpaced supply, with only 65,000 regular cap slots and 20,000 additional spots reserved for U.S. master’s degree holders.

All unselected applicants will remain in the system if the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) opts for a second lottery round. If that doesn’t happen, reapplying next year or pivoting to other visa categories remains a viable path.

Here are some other options that the applicants can try:

F-1 visa with OPT and STEM OPT extension

For students at SEVP-approved schools pursuing full-time education. The SEVIS fee is $350, and DS-160 costs $185.

Green card sponsorship (EB-2 and EB-3)

These pathways provide long-term residence based on qualifications and employment. EB-2 requires an advanced degree or exceptional ability; EB-3 covers skilled and unskilled workers. Costs include $715 (Form I-140), $345 (DS-260), and $120 (I-864 fee).

L-1 intracompany transfer visa

For employees of multinational firms with at least one year of overseas experience in the last three years. Filing costs include $460 for Form I-129, $500 for anti-fraud fees, and $190 for the visa application.

O-1 visa for extraordinary ability

Ideal for individuals with national or international recognition in their field. Form I-129 costs $1,055 (or $530 for small firms and non-profits), plus a $190 DS-160 fee.

J-1 exchange visitor visa

This short-term visa supports researchers, interns, and other exchange programs. Fees include $220 (SEVIS) and $185 (DS-160).

E-2 investor visa

Applies to nationals of treaty countries investing in U.S. businesses. Though India isn’t eligible, Indians with citizenship in qualifying countries can apply. Costs include $460 (Form I-129) and $205 (DS-160).

H-3 trainee visa

This category supports non-regular employment training programs unavailable in the applicant’s home country. Filing costs are $460 (Form I-129) and $190 (DS-160).

Cap-exempt H-1Bs

Universities, nonprofits, and research institutions are exempt from the H-1B cap, offering an alternative route for eligible workers.

