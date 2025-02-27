Donald Trump asks US companies to 'go crazy' on Gold Card visas, firms can now hire Indian graduates

US President Donald Trump announced a new “gold card” citizenship initiative on Wednesday that allows American companies to hire Indian graduates from US universities. The plan, which offers a pathway to US citizenship for wealthy foreign investors willing to invest $5 million, aims to ease the challenges companies face when recruiting top talent from prestigious institutions.

Speaking during his first Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump highlighted the difficulties encountered in hiring international graduates.

As reported by news agency ANI, he stated, "A person comes from India, China, Japan – lots of different places and they go to Harvard, the Wharton School of Finance, they go to Yale they go to all great schools, and they graduate number one in their class, and they made job offers, but the offers immediately rescinded because you have no idea whether or not that person can stay in the country."

Trump expressed his confidence in the initiative by adding that the gold cards would “sell like crazy” and even quipped, "I hope you liked it." He further explained the dual benefit of the program, "I want to be able to have that person stay in the country, these companies can go and buy a gold card, and they can use it as a matter of recruitment. At the same time, the company is using that money to pay down debt we are going to we are going to pay down a lot of debt with that, and I think the gold card is going to be used not only for that. I mean, they will be used by companies," he said.

Addressing economic incentives, Trump remarked, "If you are in the country, there is no tariff. If you're out of the country you got to pay tariffs and that's going to be a great investment I think that he's making I know it's going to be a great investment but we have to be able to get people in the country," underscoring the fiscal advantages of retaining top talent.

The gold card initiative is expected to provide a significant boost for Indian students and other international graduates, ensuring that highly qualified individuals can contribute to the US economy without the uncertainty of their immigration status.