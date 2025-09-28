‘Don’t want to mess this one’: Indian applicant reapplies for B1/B2 visa after rejection, fears repeat outcome

An Indian professional, previously denied a US B1/B2 visa, has reapplied — this time emphasizing what he describes as stronger financial and professional ties to India.

Sharing his story on the subreddit r/usvisascheduling, the applicant revealed that his first attempt in February 2025 at the U.S. Embassy in Delhi ended with a denial under Section 214(b) —a common rejection clause citing insufficient ties to home country.

“The officer said I didn’t show strong ties to India. At the time, I said I was going to visit a friend. I also mentioned I worked for a U.S. startup, but in reality, I was working for their Indian subsidiary. I think that confused things and made me look like I didn’t have a stable base in India,” he wrote.

Strengthened profile

Since the setback, the applicant says his circumstances have changed significantly. He purchased a flat in India, launched a proprietorship, and secured client contracts, including with a US firm that pays him through his business account.

“I’ve already received my first payments (in August to my personal account and in September through the business). I’m also in talks with an Indian client who will pay directly to my business account,” he explained, framing these as clear indicators of his stability and commitment to India.

The professional has reapplied for a visa to attend an internal offsite and business meeting in the US, with his travel fully sponsored by the company’s CTO. His interview is scheduled in Kolkata next month.

Lingering doubts

Despite these changes, uncertainty looms. “Since my proprietorship is new, will that be seen as a weak point? Or will the flat purchase + business setup + active client contracts show that my ties are stronger this time? I really don’t want to mess this one up,” he admitted.

Responses from fellow Redditors were less optimistic. One bluntly remarked, “Sounds like you are desperate to get to the USA.” Another questioned whether his job situation had triggered the earlier denial, while a third cautioned, “Brace yourself for another rejection.”

The case highlights the precarious nature of US visa approvals for Indian applicants, where even financial investments and business ventures may not guarantee success if consular officers remain unconvinced of an applicant’s intent to return home.