EB-5 investor visa to get cheaper? DHS plans 14–60% fee cuts amid broader immigration hikes

In a rare reversal amid rising immigration charges, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed significant cuts to EB-5 investor visa fees. The plan would lower costs for individual investors and regional centres alike, potentially reshaping one of America’s most expensive immigration routes.

If the proposal is approved, the filing fee for the main EB-5 petition (Form I-526/I-526E) will decline from $11,160 to $9,625, roughly a 14% reduction. The charge for removing conditions on permanent residence (Form I-829) would drop to $7,860 from the current $9,525. Regional centres, entities that consolidate EB-5 investments for development ventures, stand to benefit the most, with several categories seeing fee reductions of nearly two-thirds.

Key proposed adjustments

According to the DHS draft rule:

Form I-526/I-526E: Reduced from $11,160 to $9,625 (14%)

Form I-829: Reduced from $9,525 to $7,860 (17%)

Form I-956: Regional centre designation lowered from $47,695 to $28,895 (39%)

Form I-956 Amendment: Cut from $47,695 to $18,480 (61%)

Form I-956F: Investment project approval dropped from $47,695 to $29,935 (37%)

Form I-956G: Annual statement decreased from $4,470 to $2,740 (39%)

DHS said the new structure is based on updated cost analysis and aims to more accurately represent what it takes to process EB-5 applications. It also set internal goals to decide most regional centre petitions within 240 days and new designations within 180 days.

The context

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program provides a path to U.S. permanent residency for foreigners who invest at least $1.05 million, or $800,000 in high-unemployment or rural regions, in enterprises that create American jobs. Since its reauthorization in 2022, interest in the program has surged, driven by investors from India and China seeking quicker access to green cards. The revamped law also introduced tighter safeguards against misuse and created special visa reserves for rural and infrastructure-focused projects.

According to DHS, these fee changes “better align with the actual cost of adjudicating EB-5 benefit requests” and rely on new data from a comprehensive cost study.

Implications for investors

The proposal is still under review, with DHS accepting public feedback until December 22, 2025. Should it become final, new applicants could save thousands of dollars per submission, while regional centres might see substantial reductions in annual compliance expenses.

USCIS has also set ambitious timelines to process most EB-5 petitions within six to eight months,s though the agency has clarified that these are aspirational, not binding. Investment thresholds will remain fixed at $1.05 million for standard ventures and $800,000 for targeted employment areas.

If enacted, these revisions would make the EB-5 route notably more affordable at a time when most other immigration categories are becoming costlier.