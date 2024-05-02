EU makes travel easier for Indians with new multiple-entry visa rules; Check how to apply for work visa in EU

The European Union has now made it easier for Indians to travel to Europe with the updated Schengen visa rules. The rules that were announced last week have now opened up multiple entry trips for those who travel often travel to the continent.

The newly introduced ‘cascade’ system will now enable Indians to apply for a two-year multiple entry visa, but only the people who had earlier used a short-stay Schengen visa twice within the last three years can apply for it.

But why is the EU making travel easier for Indian citizens?

With the help of the new rules, EU seeks to strengthen its relations with India as an important partner. It also aims to secure collaboration on a migration policy with India and vice versa.

While announcing the scheme, EU Ambassador to India, Hervé Delphin, wrote on X, “Travel to Europe made easy! The EU takes another step towards enhancing people-to-people contact with India.”

The Schengen visa permits for stays of up to 90 days during a 180-day period in 29 European nations. A multiple-entry visa allows you to visit the Schengen region for up to 180 days a year without having to renew for each visit. However, the visa doesn’t grant a person a right to work in the Schengen area.

So, how can Indian nationals get a work visa for Europe?

There are multiple ways one can get a work visa to work in the EU. Some individuals may be eligible for a Blue Card, which only allows highly qualified non-EU citizens to live and work in any EU country, leaving Denmark and Ireland.

Individual EU countries can also operate their own non-EU work permit programs, frequently used to address skilled worker shortages in certain industries.

Germany, for example, amended its Skilled Immigration Act last year to make it simpler for non-EU people to work there.

The points-based system in Germany considers qualifications, professional experience, age, German language abilities, and relationships with Germany, such as family members living there. It primarily targets skilled artisans, electrical engineers, IT specialists, caregivers, nurses, and culinary and hospitality workers.