Lottery applications for H-1B visas drop by 40% as US enforces stricter immigration measures

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on Tuesday a decline in the number of lottery applications for H-1B visas by 40 percent. The H-1B visas are essential for highly educated workers.

This reduction comes as part of efforts to combat attempts to manipulate the system through multiple applications, aiming to unfairly increase chances of selection.

According to USCIS, the decline in applications is because of the implementation of a beneficiary-centric selection process, which aims to deter fraudulent practices.

The agency stated, "Our initial data suggests that there were far fewer attempts than last year to gain an unfair advantage owing in large measure to the implementation of the beneficiary-centric selection process." Furthermore, USCIS emphasised its commitment to reviewing data from the FY 2025 lottery for any attempts to gain an unfair advantage.

During the recent lottery held at the end of March, the government received 470,342 visa applications, marking a significant 38% decrease from the previous year's 758,994 entries. Despite the stability in the overall number of workers applying, which remained around 442,000 this year compared to 446,000 last year, the drop in multiple applications indicates that stricter regulations are effectively addressing fraudulent behaviours.

The H-1B visa program, established in 1990, targets workers with bachelor's degrees or higher in fields facing labor shortages, particularly in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). While the program addresses the talent needs of U.S. companies, critics argue it can lead to wage depression and reduced labor protections.