Facing 400+ days US visa wait in India? Tourists are turning to consulates of these nations instead

Indian travellers hoping to visit the U.S. face a frustrating challenge: visa wait times at major U.S. consulates in India have stretched well over a year. A dream trip to America may now require a different strategy, securing a visa appointment at an international consulate with significantly shorter wait times.

In India, wait times for B1 (business) and B2 (tourism) visas are currently staggering. Mumbai applicants face a 444-day wait, while New Delhi isn’t much better at 442 days. Chennai (436 days), Hyderabad (429 days), and Kolkata (415 days) offer no relief. Faced with these delays, many travellers are exploring foreign destinations to expedite the process.

Top international destinations with shorter wait times

Some consulates worldwide offer U.S. visa appointments within days. Here’s a look at the current wait times:

Hanoi, Vietnam – 2 days

Kuwait – 4 days

Hong Kong – 7 days

Phnom Penh, Cambodia – 7 days

Baku, Azerbaijan – 9 days

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 10 days

Tokyo, Japan – 11 days

Seoul, Korea – 11 days

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – 14 days

Singapore – 15 days

Meanwhile, destinations like Frankfurt (25 days) and Bangkok (31 days) are still far shorter than India’s lengthy waits.

However, not every international destination is a quick fix. Countries like Colombo (114 days), Kathmandu (221 days), and Abu Dhabi (433 days) have long wait times as well.

Tips for Indian travellers applying abroad

For those planning to apply outside India, preparation is key. Non-residents can apply for U.S. visas in third countries, but consular officials may ask for a valid reason. Travellers must explain the extended wait time in India and ensure they have all required documents, including:

DS-160 confirmation

Appointment letter

Financial proof

Supporting travel records

Travellers should also plan extra days for processing in case follow-up appointments are required.