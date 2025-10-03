FIFA World Cup 2026: US embassies to expand staffing for visa interviews abroad

The U.S. State Department will increase staffing at select embassies and consulates to manage an anticipated surge in visa applications from international soccer fans attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Announcing the move on Thursday, the department stated that it would deploy “hundreds of additional consular officers to designated countries” to meet the demand for interviews, as reported by the Associated Press. The final number of officers and the countries to which they will be assigned have not yet been decided, as the full 48-team lineup for the tournament has not been confirmed.

The U.S., Canada, and Mexico will co-host the event, with ticket sales set to open this week. The announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny of U.S. migration and visa policies under the Trump administration, which has tightened checks on foreign nationals, including enhanced reviews of applicants’ social media activity.

Soccer fans from nations participating in the Visa Waiver Program will generally not require interviews; however, those from non-participating countries without valid tourist or business visas must apply. This involves in-person interviews and expanded security screening.

The State Department stressed that it “is prepared to meet the demand while maintaining rigorous vetting requirements.” Officials said that in nearly 80% of countries either qualified or in contention for World Cup participation, interview slots can be booked within two months or less.

To ease processing, the department confirmed that hundreds of staff would be dispatched in the coming months. It also urged fans to begin applications immediately, noting that visa and passport services will remain operational despite the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.